Authorities investigating police shooting in downtown San Diego

Authorities are investigating a police shooting in San Diego's downtown area on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 600 block of West Broadway, near the Santa Fe Depot, just before 9 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The scene in downtown San Diego after a police shooting on Jan. 28, 2025.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

No officers were injured, SDPD said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.