Police Searching for Person Who Pushed Man into Oncoming Train in Old Town

San Diego Police are searching for a person who pushed a man into an oncoming train in Old Town Saturday morning.

Police received a call just after 6 a.m. about a man injured on the trolley platform at the Old Town Trolley station at 4009 Taylor Street.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

Detectives learned, the victim and the suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the victim into an oncoming train without provocation, Brown said. The victim struck the side of the passing train, causing his injuries.

The man fled the area but is described as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.