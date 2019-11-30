Police Searching for Suspect Who Injured 2 With Knife in East Village

San Diego Police are searching for a suspect who injured a man and cut a woman in the face in the East Village Friday night.

At 7:45 p.m., the suspect attacked a 62-year-old man at a Del Taco on B Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Roughly three hours later, the suspect attacked a 32-year-old woman sitting down by the Jack in the Box 200 feet away from the Del Taco, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

Heims said the suspect approached the woman and, without saying anything, cut the left side of her face with a knife.

The woman was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man only had minor marks on his face.

According to initial reports by SDPD, it appeared the attacks were unprovoked.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s and around 5’9” with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a brown jacket and jeans.

SDPD Central Division Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can call SDPD at 619-744-9500.

No other information was available.

