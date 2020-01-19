Homeless Youth Will Have Art Displayed For Annual ‘All Peoples Celebration’

The All Peoples Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will showcase the art of a young artist.

Alan Avila, 11, submitted his artwork for the annual contest and was picked out of a large pool of student applicants.

"I was really happy and nervous at the same time,” Alan said.

Yesenia Padilla with Alliance San Diego, the non-profit who is putting the breakfast together, said Alan’s art was selected because it so beautifully captured this year’s theme of being heard, being counted, and belonging.

“He's got a world with a bunch of people holding hands around it,” Padilla said. “He espouses the values of Dr. King to persevere even in the face of adversity"

Padilla and her colleagues didn't realize it at first - but turns out their event's signature artist is homeless - has been since August.

"We ran out of money, so we went to other motels and other motels, to see what motel money costs lower and then we had no money to pay for the motel," Alan said.

“He was telling me about selling art and ‘I'm going to make money, so we can have enough,’” Sandra Dominguez said about her son.

Monday’s 32nd annual event is where community leaders and civic-minded activists will get together for music and speeches to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Alan’s art will be featured at every table marker.

The breakfast will be held at the Balboa Park Activity Center, tickets have already sold out.