Police ID Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing in Pacific Beach Public Bathroom

San Diego police have revealed the name of the man accused of stabbing and killing a man just inches away from the Pacific Beach shore in a public bathroom on Sunday.

Martin Alvarez, 33, faces charges that include murder in connection to the grisly homicide of a 39-year-old man in the beach bathroom, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Numerous reports were received by SDPD shortly after 7:30 p.m. of a stabbing in the area of 700 Grand Avenue. The stabbing victim had injuries to his upper torso and he was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Video footage of the scene showed frantic bystanders trying to help the victim as blood pooled around him. One witness wrapped a towel near the victim’s wound in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Witnesses told police they had seen the suspected assailant take off toward the boardwalk on a bicycle. A group of men chased after the suspect, who was identified on Monday as Alvarez, SDPD said.

Alvarez was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear. It is not known if the suspect and victim are known to each other. Although police have identified the victim, his name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.