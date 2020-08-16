San Diego Police Department

Homicide Investigation in Pacific Beach After Stabbing Victim Dies: SDPD

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Police outside the Lifeguard station where a person was reportedly stabbed
San Diego Police Department Twitter

A person who was reportedly stabbed in Pacific Beach has died prompting a homicide investigation by San Diego Police Sunday night.

The stabbing was reported at around 7:35 p.m. on Grand Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Details about the victim, including gender and approximate age, were not immediately available.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Case Rate Clear for 5th Straight Day, Removal from Watch List Still Pending

Otay Mountain 1 hour ago

US Border Patrol Agents Find Dead Man in Otay Mountain

NBC 7 has sent a crew to the scene and will update the story once more information is available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police DepartmentPacific Beachstabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us