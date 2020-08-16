Homicide Investigation in Pacific Beach After Stabbing Victim Dies: SDPD

A person who was reportedly stabbed in Pacific Beach has died prompting a homicide investigation by San Diego Police Sunday night.

The stabbing was reported at around 7:35 p.m. on Grand Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Please avoid the area of Ocean Ave & Grand Avenue due to a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/3dgQXfyvBr — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 17, 2020

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Details about the victim, including gender and approximate age, were not immediately available.

NBC 7 has sent a crew to the scene and will update the story once more information is available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.