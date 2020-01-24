Police ID Man Found Dead in East Village Apartment

Four days after a man was found dead in a luxury high-rise apartment building in the East Village, police have released the victim’s name.

Brian Perry, 49, was found dead with apparent trauma to his upper body at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A security guard with the apartment complex and Perry’s friend checked on Perry after his friend hadn’t heard from him in over a week.

Once inside Perry’s apartment on the 40th floor, the two found him dead, according to SDPD.

Shortly after, police arrived at the Vantage Pointe Apartments along 9th Avenue to investigate. Crews are still trying to determine the cause of death.

“You get this apartment because of the security,” said resident Yadira Santana. “You can't come in and out without a key, even the garage.”

Police said the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.