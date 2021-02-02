Police Chasing Possible Armed Driver on Multiple Freeways in Slow Speed Pursuit

Police were in pursuit of a silver car following a report of a man with a gun Tuesday night, with the car moving erratically through South Los Angeles and on the 110 Freeway down to San Pedro before turning back northbound on the same Southern California freeway.

The pursuit started around 7:04 p.m. in response to a report of a man with a gun, according to the LAPD.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 7:10 p.m., as the car was driving through a residential neighborhood at high speeds. The silver car was driving at high speeds and even drove on the wrong side of the street several times.

The driver was speeding on La Cienega Boulevard northbound before getting on Slauson Avenue. Multiple times, the driver went on the wrong side of the street to avoid traffic and blew through red lights.

The driver then decided to get on southbound Crenshaw Boulevard, proceeding to recklessly zoom through the Hyde Park neighborhood for an extended time, returning to Crenshaw Boulevard several times.

After driving for an extended period of time on surface streets, the driver proceeded to get on the 110 Freeway southbound. The car merged onto the freeway at a slow speed and was swerving across lanes, with the driver appearing to be on a cell phone while driving.

Around 7:53 p.m., the chase continued on the 110 Freeway southbound past the 105 Freeway.

While the driver was occasionally moving at slow speeds below the posted speed limit, the car also hit more than 90 mph as the erratic driving continued on the freeway.

At one point, the chase came to crawl on the 110 Freeway southbound in Wilmington, and the driver appeared to be changing clothes. After hitting the end of the 110 Freeway in San Pedro, the driver made a u-turn and returned northbound on the 110 Freeway.

The pursuit speeds dropped dramatically, with the car consistently moving at 30-40 mph and even dropping down into single digit speeds multiple times.

After crawling down the freeway for an extended period of time, the chase finally arrived in downtown Los Angeles around 9:05 p.m., nearly two hours after the chase began.

The driver continued to move at slow speeds before taking the 101 Freeway, continuing to move at slow speeds with a parade of police vehicles in tow.

Please check back for updates.