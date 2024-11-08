Pursuit

Possible shooting suspect leads police chase with dog in the passenger seat

Police were in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect in LA County on Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. near Bellevue Avenue and Echo Park.

Authorities located the vehicle matching the description and believed the driver to be the shooting suspect, according to the LAPD Rampart watch commander.

Police initiated the pursuit and believe the female driver to be armed.

A dog was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of the van.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

