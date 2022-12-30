Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel

Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries.

Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.

Witness told NBC 7's Dave Summers the teen was found following a week-long party in a motel room.

The girl is expected to survive the shooting, but the long-term impact of what police said was a traumatic brain injury is unknown, ECPD said in a Friday release announcing the arrests of the teen suspects.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect who investigators believe shot the girl fled to Mexico and surrendered to authorities at the border on Dec. 27. The other teen suspect was arrested during a traffic stop days later, EPD said. Neither teen is being identified because the are minors.

The motel room where the victim was found had been rented by a group of teens to party, according to police. Witnesses told NBC 7 the motel room hosted a week-long party.

"They were just partying," a motel resident said. "It was irresponsible. Parents dropping their kids off to party."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to report it to the El Cajon Police Department Major Crimes Tip Line at 619-441-5530. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.