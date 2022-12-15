Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel

A 16-year-old girl was found with a possible gunshot wound to her head at an East County motel, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel on Monday per the request of the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.

Authorities found the alone inside a motel room alive but with what they described as a “traumatic head injury.” Hospital staff suspects the wound came from a gunshot.

In the investigation, officers learned the teen and her friends stayed at the motel on Sunday. No other information was released in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to report it to the El Cajon Police Department Major Crimes Tip Line at 619-441-5530. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.