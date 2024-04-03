Police activity at Naval Base San Diego's 32nd Street gate

Police activity was visible early Wednesday at the 32nd Naval Base San Diego gate.

Little details were known about what led to the response at the entry point around 4:30 a.m. Naval base police and San Diego Fire-Rescue were at the scene.

A spokesperson for the SDFD said two people were transported to the hospital.

NBC 7 has reached out to Naval Base San Diego for more details but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.