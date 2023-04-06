Point Loma Nazarene University Facing Scrutiny After Allegedly Firing Dean for Siding With LGBTQ+ Rights

A local LGBTQ+ rights group is sounding the alarm after members say a dean at Point Loma Nazarene University was fired for allegedly siding with a colleague who lost her job for supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

“I feel like we’re taking a huge leap backward,” said Lauren Cazares, founder of the Loma LGBTQ+ Alumni and Allies Coalition.

Cazares says Mark Maddix, the former dean of the School of Theology and Christian Ministry, was told by a university provost that Melissa Tucker, an adjunct professor at the university, would no longer be working at the school due to her affirmation of the LGBTQ+ community.

After Maddix allegedly shared the information through email with the faculty of the school, Cazares said he was fired for insubordination and for disclosing information about an employee to other employees.

Maddix has since hired an attorney. We reached out to Maddix and his attorney but did not hear back. We also reached out to Tucker but she told us she wasn’t ready to speak.

In a statement to NBC 7, the university said: “While we cannot provide specific details on personnel issues, especially with the threat of potential litigation, the decision to suspend Dr. Maddix’s employment was independent of anything related to LGBTQIA+."

“We're supporting Dean Maddix and Melissa Tucker in whatever they decide to do going forward,” said Cazares. “Their rights have been violated and it's also harming the LGBTQ+ community because they’re seeing this happen in real-time."

One of those community members impacted is Jen Lebron, another Point Loma Nazarene alumna.

“It's not totally surprising, it hasn't always been the most friendly and affirming place for LGBTQ+ students,” said Lebron. “While I was there, I stayed in the closet.”

Lebron said she wasn’t the only one who felt she needed to keep her identity hidden. And while she acknowledges there were many people who did support the LGBTQ+ community, she wants to see the university offering more support.

“Every person, no matter how old they are, where they go to school, deserves the opportunity to feel like their whole selves and love who they want to love,” said Lebron.

Cazares said Maddix was fired last month but because of a three-week release the university had him sign, he was unable to discuss the situation until now.