PHOTOS: Check out the postseason food at Petco Park

As we head into the postseason and the Padres are in the National League Wild Card Series, a new limited-time menu at Petco Park has just been unveiled.

Along with the Barrio Dogg, Hodad's and Carnitas, the postseason menu includes items like the Baked Friar, Cali Torta and Lumpia. Here is what is available:

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Petco Park Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao debuts the Postseason Food Menu at Petco Park in San Diego, California Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Armond Feffer/San Diego Padres)

Baked Friar

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Featuring a deep fried, breaded baked potato skin with whipped mashed potatoes, house carnitas, bacon crumbles, Shack queso, cotija cheese, guacamole, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli, taquero salsa and micro cilantro.

Available at Carnitas Snack Shack in Section 128, Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Petco Park Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao debuts the Postseason Food Menu at Petco Park in San Diego, California Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Armond Feffer/San Diego Padres)

Cali Torta

Featuring a bolillo bun with carne asada, fuego sauce, Diego queso, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, and crunchy shoestring potato sticks.

Available at Ballpark Eats on the Tony Gwynn Terrace in Gallagher Square.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Petco Park Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao debuts the Postseason Food Menu at Petco Park in San Diego, California Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Armond Feffer/San Diego Padres)

Carne Asada Cali Big Dawg

Featuring an amoroso roll, 2-1 big dog, carne asada, fuego sauce, diego queso, guacamole, cotija cheese, pickled red onion and crunchy shoestring potato sticks

Available at Ballpark Eats on the Tony Gwynn Terrace in Gallagher Square.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Petco Park Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao debuts the Postseason Food Menu at Petco Park in San Diego, California Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Armond Feffer/San Diego Padres)

Pollo Guisado Rice Bowl

Made with lime arroz blanco, black bean sofrito, braise chicken, chicharron, avocado, green olive, fried plantain and guisado sauce

Available at Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Petco Park Executive Chef Phillip Dumlao debuts the Postseason Food Menu at Petco Park in San Diego, California Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Armond Feffer/San Diego Padres)

Lumpia (sold in threes)

Game 1: Bacon Cheeseburger Lumpia Made with seasoned beef, smoked bacon, chopped pickles, grilled onions, and philthy sauce

Game 2: Mozzarella Stick Lumpia Featuring a breaded mozzarella stuffed lumpia and pizza sauce

Game 3: Hot Hen Lumpia Made with pulled chicken, hen slaw, hot agave and fuego sauce

Available at Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market. This schedule is for the Wild Card (Game 3 if necessary). The flavors will rotate each home game in the above order.

These items are only here for a limited time and only during Padres' 2024 postseason home games.

To see a full menu of food at the park, click here.