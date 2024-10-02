PHOTOS: Check out the postseason food at Petco Park

As we head into the postseason and the Padres are in the National League Wild Card Series, a new limited-time menu at Petco Park has just been unveiled.
Along with the Barrio Dogg, Hodad's and Carnitas, the postseason menu includes items like the Baked Friar, Cali Torta and Lumpia. Here is what is available:
Baked Friar
- Featuring a deep fried, breaded baked potato skin with whipped mashed potatoes, house carnitas, bacon crumbles, Shack queso, cotija cheese, guacamole, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli, taquero salsa and micro cilantro.
- Available at Carnitas Snack Shack in Section 128, Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market.
Cali Torta
- Featuring a bolillo bun with carne asada, fuego sauce, Diego queso, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, and crunchy shoestring potato sticks.
- Available at Ballpark Eats on the Tony Gwynn Terrace in Gallagher Square.
Carne Asada Cali Big Dawg
- Featuring an amoroso roll, 2-1 big dog, carne asada, fuego sauce, diego queso, guacamole, cotija cheese, pickled red onion and crunchy shoestring potato sticks
- Available at Ballpark Eats on the Tony Gwynn Terrace in Gallagher Square.
Pollo Guisado Rice Bowl
- Made with lime arroz blanco, black bean sofrito, braise chicken, chicharron, avocado, green olive, fried plantain and guisado sauce
- Available at Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market.
Lumpia (sold in threes)
- Game 1: Bacon Cheeseburger Lumpia
- Made with seasoned beef, smoked bacon, chopped pickles, grilled onions, and philthy sauce
- Game 2: Mozzarella Stick Lumpia
- Featuring a breaded mozzarella stuffed lumpia and pizza sauce
- Game 3: Hot Hen Lumpia
- Made with pulled chicken, hen slaw, hot agave and fuego sauce
- Available at Seaside Market in Section 105, and The Draft by Ballast Point located above Seaside Market. This schedule is for the Wild Card (Game 3 if necessary). The flavors will rotate each home game in the above order.
These items are only here for a limited time and only during Padres' 2024 postseason home games.
To see a full menu of food at the park, click here.