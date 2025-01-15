Local philanthropy Curebound grants $8.25M for cancer research

The San Diego-based philanthropic organization Curebound ended 2024 by awarding 17 grants totaling $8.25 million to local institutions and scientists working on cancer research, officials announced Tuesday.

The research teams are working on 15 different types of cancer and include personnel at UC San Diego, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital, the Salk Institute, San Diego State University, Scripps Health, Sanford Burnham Prebys and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

"These 17 grants provide funding for incredibly diverse, innovative, and promising cancer research, and would not be possible without our donors -- the driving force behind our accomplishments this year," Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger said. "Curebound is charging into the new year with incredible energy and resolve to build on the momentum of 2024 and get us closer to a world without cancer."

Curebound has targeted grants, awarding $500,000 to research projects close to clinical stages, and discovery grants, awarding up to $250,000 for more experimental studies requiring additional organizational collaboration.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Dr. Anna Khachatrian Kulidjian of Scripps Health is part of a team conducting research on metastatic prostate cancer.

"Passionate people working together can make cures possible, and cures are miracles," she said. "We are here to make miracles."

Curebound also awarded four Catalyst Grants and four Equity Grants of $250,000 each in 2024.

The organization has awarded more than $43 million for cancer research since 2013 through 142 study grants looking for cures to cancer.