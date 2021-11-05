San Diego

Permitted Burns Can Soon Resume in San Diego County

By City News Service

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

With cooler fall temperatures and higher humidity levels reducing local wildfire threats, a six-month suspension of back-country burn permits in the San Diego area will lapse next week, officials announced Friday.

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, people holding the state-issued licenses will be able to resume burning on approved days, according to Cal Fire.

Plans for agricultural burns must be approved by the state firefighting agency in advance, and inspections are required for some residential burns. Both types require permits.

Anyone wishing to conduct a burn must verify that the planned time falls on a permissive burn day and inform personnel at a local Cal Fire station about the plan. Burns may only take place between 8 and 11 a.m. on approved days.

A permit holder who allows a permissive burn to get out of control can be held civilly or criminally liable.

For more information, visit here.

