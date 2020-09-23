Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Midway District, Traffic Expected

San Diego police are warning drivers to expect delays near the Midway District area after a person was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.

Authorities announced the fatality shortly after 6:30 a.m. and said the incident happened around the 4100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. There, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Expect delays in the area of 4100 block of Sports Arena Blvd for a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.



Traffic is being re-routed but please consider an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fzNxEK54Rc — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 23, 2020

Video footage of the scene showed officers blocking off a portion of Sports Arena Boulevard for the investigation. Until further notice, San Diego police said traffic will be diverted. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The victim's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.