Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Midway District, Traffic Expected

San Diego police are warning drivers to expect delays near the Midway District area after a person was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.
Authorities announced the fatality shortly after 6:30 a.m. and said the incident happened around the 4100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. There, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Video footage of the scene showed officers blocking off a portion of Sports Arena Boulevard for the investigation. Until further notice, San Diego police said traffic will be diverted. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The victim's name has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.