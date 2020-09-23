traffic

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Midway District, Traffic Expected

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Police officers respond to the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 near San Diego's Midway District.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police are warning drivers to expect delays near the Midway District area after a person was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning.

Authorities announced the fatality shortly after 6:30 a.m. and said the incident happened around the 4100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. There, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Video footage of the scene showed officers blocking off a portion of Sports Arena Boulevard for the investigation. Until further notice, San Diego police said traffic will be diverted. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The victim's name has not been released.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Steers Clear of Demotion to Purple Tier

east village 2 hours ago

Winning Proposal for Tailgate Park's Transformation to Be Announced

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

trafficcrashInvestigationcarpedestrian
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us