Pedestrian, 86, Hit and Killed Along Mira Mesa Blvd

An 86-year-old man was killed Thursday evening when he was hit by a car as he crossed a street in Mira Mesa.

The man was crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard near Alderman Avenue against a red light just before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a Lexus SUV, according ot the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, police said. The driver, 52, was not injured.

