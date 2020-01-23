Mira Mesa

Pedestrian, 86, Hit and Killed Along Mira Mesa Blvd

By Rafael Avitabile

The scene of a deadly pedestrian-vehicle collision in Mira Mesa.
The scene of a deadly pedestrian-vehicle collision in Mira Mesa.

An 86-year-old man was killed Thursday evening when he was hit by a car as he crossed a street in Mira Mesa.

The man was crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard near Alderman Avenue against a red light just before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a Lexus SUV, according ot the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, police said. The driver, 52, was not injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Mira MesaPedestrian Collision
