A nearly 10-acre brush fire sent thick smoke into the air in Pauma Valley Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze could be seen burning close to the Pauma Valley Country Club and its golf course.

Authorities said the fire climbed up a nearby hillside and spread across trees.

At 1:48 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted the fire reached five to 10 acres and had a "moderate to critical rate of spread."

Cal Fire San Diego and the California Highway Patrol are responding.

No other information was available.

