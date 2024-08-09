Parking lot above old Chollas Landfill evacuated after it develops large crack

San Diego city crews are continuing to monitor site conditions at the Chollas Operations Yard Thursday, following a large crack that developed in the pavement of the parking lot Wednesday.

As a precaution, the employee parking lot at 2781 Caminito Chollas near the Oak Park neighwas evacuated on Wednesday and remains closed to staff and visitors until repairs are complete. The lot sits atop the closed Chollas Landfill.

According to the city, site monitoring conducted since the parking lot was closed has shown no threat to health and safety.

"The Chollas Operations Yard site sits atop a closed landfill, requiring ongoing maintenance and monitoring to address the natural settling, which is standard for closed landfill sites," said James Hay, deputy director of the Environmental Services Department. "We took quick action to assess conditions and confirm that appropriate system controls continue to be in place. We will continue to monitor to ensure compliance with applicable regulations."

While the city conducts repairs at the yard, the bike lane and one travel lane on the northbound side of College Grove Drive will be impacted and traffic control will be in place.

Additionally, employee parking will be diverted to College Grove Drive and nearby Chollas Lake parking lots. Around 1,000 employees typically work on site.

The Chollas Operations Yard, located on Caminito Chollas in Oak Park, is the primary work location for San Diego's infrastructure crews responsible for water, wastewater, street and stormwater work across San Diego. It is also used to house materials and heavy machinery, along with office space, a city statement reads.

Chollas Landfill was in operation for 30 years before it closed in 1981. The city's ESD manages and monitors closed landfills to ensure compliance with environmental and health regulations.