Park Boulevard Bikeway Project Could Cause Traffic Delays Near San Diego Zoo

The latest in San Diego's effort to make the city more bike- and pedestrian-friendly has temporarily closed a portion of Park Boulevard near the San Diego Zoo for construction.

Park Boulevard between Upas Street and Zoo Drive will be closed, one lane at a time, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through at least February for the repaving project.

The repaving may affect morning commuters, zoo attendees and parents dropping off their children at Roosevelt Middle School. Construction crews will first resurface the southbound lanes and add a fresh three-inch layer of asphalt before doing the same to northbound lanes as to avoid closing off the entire busy roadway.

Ultimately, the project will add bike lanes and expand a dedicated Metropolitan Transit System bus lane along Park Boulevard. The project shouldn't eliminate any parking as there was no parking along that portion of Park Boulevard to begin with.

The first portion of the project between Robinson Avenue and Upas street has been completed but the portion of Park Boulevard up to Village Place is the next to undergo construction. The city is adding a separated bikeway from Morley Field Drive to Presidents Way

The Park Boulevard Bikeway is part of a massive San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) project to connect several areas across San Diego by bike. By the time the project is through, the city plans to have bikeways linking Uptown, Old Town, Mission Valley, Downtown San Diego, North Park, and Balboa Park.

The city said the updates are "features designed to make Park Boulevard more pleasant for everyone – people who bike, walk, and drive."

The $200-million Regional Bikeways Projects, which includes similar redevelopment in the North Park and Mid-City areas and along Pershing Drive, Fourth and Fifth avenues, Washington Street and several other areas of San Diego, is being funded by TransNet, a half-cent sales tax increase approved in 2013.