Parent Left in Dark After Accusing Special Ed. Teacher at Otay Ranch High School of Assaulting Son

A South Bay mother questions whether her son can return to Otay Ranch High School after he was allegedly assaulted by his special education teacher.

Elizabeth Nuno of Chula Vista has three kids. Two already graduated from Otay Ranch High School. The youngest, 17, also went to the school until Nuno said he was assaulted.

In December 2022, Nuno said her son was assaulted when his teacher attempted to remove her son from a chair.

“Before he came over, he said, ‘I’ve had enough of you guys,’ and grabbed him by the arm and the back of his backpack and tried twice to drag him down to the floor," Nuno said.

She said the teacher also used profanity and challenged her son.

“He was threatening my son, saying he would fight him after school ... which is ridiculous, to be honest with you, especially a special education teacher," she said.

No one from Otay Ranch High School would comment to NBC 7, but a spokesperson from the Sweetwater Union High School District sent NBC 7 the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident, and place student safety and security always as our top concern. We are following established investigative, and personnel processes, and such can provide no further comment," the statement said,

In January, the school's assistant principal sent Nuno a letter saying the school investigated the incident and interviewed students and staff members. That investigation found the teacher used physical force and caused a bruise on Nuno’s son when the student was “not a threat to any student, staff, or himself.” And the teacher escalated the situation and violated the district's ethics code. Possible disciplinary actions, according to the letter, were possible.

“If this person is a violent person, what is he doing around kids?” Nuno asked.

Nuno said she never got word the teacher was moved to another school or fired. Meanwhile, her son has not returned to school.

“My son is afraid, he is suffering from anxiety, he is suffering from depression," Nuno said.“If he comes back, is he going to be safe?”

Nuno said she believes the teacher still works at the school as a special education teacher and baseball coach.