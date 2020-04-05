Pandemic Pizza Helps Deliver Donated Pies to Health Care Workers

When Brandon Sloan and Christopher Gentile found themselves temporarily out of work because of COVID-19, they decided to team up.

The two are chefs at local hotels and have collaborated several times before, but for the first time they’re launching a small business, Pandemic Pizza.

“Pizza was like the best comfort and I think that’s what everyone needs right now, is for their food to hug them back, right?” Gentile said.

They deliver a rotating menu of hand-crafted pizzas and specialty pasta dishes across San Diego County.

“We started off donating a dollar [to a charity of choice each week] for each pizza then people started asking if they could donate to hospitals and we were like, ‘yeah, that’s a great idea,"'” Sloan said.

The chefs posted photos of the kind gesture to their Instagram account @PandemicPizza and more customers have started ordering pizzas for their local hospital staff.

“We’ve done Coronado, Scripps Chula, Mercy Hospital, UCSD, Rancho Bernardo,” said Gentile. “You adapt and overcome. We’ll get through this thing and we’re just here to help out with some delicious pizza.”

You can place an order with Pandemic Pizza on their Instagram account.

Photos: Pandemic Pizza Helps Deliver Donated Pizzas to Health Care Workers