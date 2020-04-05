LISTEN: What It’s Like To Fight COVID-19

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in San Diego County, with more than 1,200 positive cases and 18 deaths as of April 4. In this episode of INSIGHT, Dorian Hargrove and Tom Jones speak with Drew Andrews, a local musician, and bartender who describes his fight with the virus and the symptoms that led up to his positive test results.

Andrews shares what he thinks others should prepare for during this challenging time, and a message for his community.

