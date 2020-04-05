Insight Podcast

LISTEN: What It’s Like To Fight COVID-19

On the latest episode of INSIGHT - a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates, a local musician describes his fight with the coronavirus and what others should prepare for in this challenging time.

By Tom Jones, Dorian Hargrove and Matthew Lewis

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in San Diego County, with more than 1,200 positive cases and 18 deaths as of April 4. In this episode of INSIGHT, Dorian Hargrove and Tom Jones speak with Drew Andrews, a local musician, and bartender who describes his fight with the virus and the symptoms that led up to his positive test results.

Andrews shares what he thinks others should prepare for during this challenging time, and a message for his community.

Links to stories discussed in the podcast:

Last Week's Episode of INSIGHT:

Thousands of healthcare workers are exposed to illnesses each day, but none the likes of coronavirus. While the number of positive cases has grown in San Diego County, nurses are on stand-by, brace for the oncoming storm. Those on the front lines shared their message for San Diego in the latest episode of INSIGHT -- a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates.

More From NBC 7 Investigates:

coronavirus Apr 1

Employees Fear Spread of Coronavirus in San Diego’s Migrant Youth Shelters

coronavirus Mar 31

Closed To The Public? Local Governments Respond Slowly – or Not at All – To Requests For COVID-19 Information and Records

This article tagged under:

Insight PodcastSan DiegocoronavirusCovid-19Drew Andrews
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us