Padres Walk Off With a Cactus League Win

It had to happen eventually.

Padres pitchers projected to make up the 2021 starting rotation started Cactus League play with 11 shutout innings. That string was snapped on Thursday against Cleveland but the Friars still won 5-4.

Grossmont High School alum Joe Musgrove made the longest Spring Training start by any Padres starter, going 3.0 innings. After a scoreless first inning he gave up a run on an RBI double by Mike Freeman to snap the starters scoreless streak. Musgrove allowed two runs and struck out one.

The Padres offense, as we'll likely see plenty of times this year, overcame the deficit. Wil Myers ripped a solo home run, his 3rd of the Spring, off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber to tie the game 1-1 in the 2nd inning. Eric Hosmer followed with a 2-run blast in the 4th inning to put the Friars on top 3-2.

Cathedral Catholic High School alum Daniel Camarena tossed a scoreless 6th inning but ran into trouble in the 7th. After a leadoff walk, Camarena got former Padre Austin Hedges to fly out. Former Padre prospect Owen Miller singled, then Camarena struck out La Jolla High School alum Bradley Zimmer before allowing an RBI single to former Padre prospect Gabriel Arias to tie the game 3-3.

Miller and Arias were sent to Cleveland in last year's Mike Clevinger trade. The Indians scored one more on a fielding error by 3rd baseman Nick Tanielu, setting up some drama in the 9th.

The first two hitters walked and moved up on a wild pitch by Robert Broom, bringing catcher Wynston Sawyer to the plate. The Scripps Ranch High School alum was signed as a depth piece early in Spring Training.

It might be a Spring Training game but this was a moment he will never forget.

Sawyer ripped an RBI single to center in his first at-bat for his home town team, tying it up 4-4. Jorge Mateo followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Luis Campusano with a 5-4 Padres win.

Chris Paddack gets his 3rd Spring Training start on Friday afternoon against the Oakland A's in Mesa, AZ.

