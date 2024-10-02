Padres v Braves NL Wild Card Game 2: Game time, how to watch and other things to know

The San Diego Padres have the chance to sweep the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Wild Gard series at Petco Park.

Here's what you should know ahead of the game.

What time is the Padres vs Braves game today?

The first pitch for Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series is set for 5:38 p.m. PT.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Where to watch the San Diego Padres in Wild Card Game 2

The San Diego Padres game vs. the Atlanta Braves will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. The games can also be streamed through the ESPN App.

The game can also be watched by those with a subscription to MLB.TV. More info here.

Who is pitching for the Padres in the NL Wild Card Game 2?

Joe Musgrove is the starting pitcher Wednesday for the San Diego Padres. Musgrove, who was out with an elbow injury for part of the season, has not faced the Atlanta Braves this season. He'll be facing Atlanta lefty Max Fried.

Who is on the starting lineup for the San Diego Padres?

Other than the pitcher, the starting lineup has not yet been posted by the San Diego Padres.

Did the Padres win Game 1?

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four years and Michael King struck out 12 in his first postseason start as the San Diego Padres beat rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves 4-0 in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series.

What happens if the San Diego Padres win Game 2?

If the San Diego Padres win against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers again for the National League Division Series. The first game would be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.