Padres Top Pirates for 4th Straight Win

For the first three weeks of the season the Padres were having trouble scoring runs. Turns out all they needed to do to get the offense going was a road trip to the National League Central.

After scoring 24 runs in the 3-game sweep in Cincinnati the Padres plated seven more to beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh 7-3, and it's nice when the offense and pitching both have nice nights.

Yu Darvish got the start and, after allowing two runs in a shaky 1st inning, settled in to go 6.0 frames with five strikeouts to get the win.

San Diego started scoring in the 3rd inning, thanks again to a bottom of the order that's been consistently producing on this road trip. Ha-Seong Kim hit a missile into the left field seats, a 2-run shot to tie the game 2-2. Kim had a pair of hits and is really locked in at the plate. Over the last three games he's raised his average from .182 to .273 and hit a pair of homers.

In the 3rd inning the Padres loaded the bases but instead of Slam Diego they got Slam De Ump. Jake Cronenworth hit a rocket up the middle that 2nd base umpire Jeremie Rehak couldn't avoid. The liner hit him right in the leg, ending the play immediately and allowing everyone to advance one base (Rehak was fine) to make it a 3-2 game. Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, which turned out to be enough.

They piled on anyway.

In the 6th inning outfielder Trayce Thompson, just recalled form Triple-A El Paso because Wil Myers had to go on the 10-day Injured List with a thumb issue, lined a single to left field to bring in a pair of runs and make it 6-3. Cronenworth capped the scoring with a solo home run in the 7th inning.

The Padres can secure a winning road trip on Saturday afternoon with Sean Manaea on the mound at PNC Park.

