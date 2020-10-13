Padres' Tommy Pham Left With 12-Inch Slash in ‘Traumatic' Stabbing Outside Strip Club

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was left with a foot-long slash on his back after being stabbed outside a Midway District strip club Sunday night, the San Diego Police Department said on Tuesday.

Pham was "expected to make a full recovery" from the stab wound received after being attacked by a group of men outside Pacers Showgirls International on Midway Drive at around 10:30 p.m., SDPD said.

At first, San Diego police released very little information about the incident but on Tuesday provided additional details. SDPD said the confrontation started when Pham was walking from the strip club to his vehicle in the parking lot when he noticed a group of men arguing near his vehicle.

As Pham approached, one of the group's members confronted him. He tried to move the man to the side and was immediately attacked, SDPD said. Pham was pushed down to the ground and felt a sharp pain in his back.

Pham was left with a 12-inch long and 5-inch wide slash to his back, police said. He was treated at UC San Diego Health and was in good condition, according to a statement from the Padres.

SDPD said the group dispersed before officers arrived at the scene. Some witnesses believed a pick-up truck leaving the parking lot may have been involved but investigators determined they were not.

At this time, there was no report on any arrests. SDPD also said a weapon was not recovered at the scene. A motive for the stabbing is unclear.

The Padres said SDPD was handling the investigation and that the organization would have no further comment.

Pham thanked hospital staff and SDPD investigators for their help during the incident.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.