Padres Outfielder Tommy Pham Stabbed Outside Midway Strip Club: SDPD

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering from stab injuries he sustained Sunday night outside a Midway District strip club.

Pham was in the parking lot of Pacers Showgirls International on Midway Drive at around 10:30 p.m. when he was stabbed during a fight, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He suffered at least one stab wound to his back and was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, SDPD said.

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham," a statement from the Padres said. "He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

A motive for the stabbing is unclear, according to police. Investigators are also unsure if there are one or multiple suspects.

Pham thanked hospital staff and SDPD investigators for their help during the incident.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

