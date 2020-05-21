Padres Congratulate Class of 2020 With Uplifting Video Message

It’s been a tough year for the high school class of 2020 as they were forced to complete their last year online and stripped of notable events associated with their final semester – the biggest being walking across the stage at graduation as a sign of the culmination of their studies.

To cheer up the seniors, the Padres and San Diego County Office of Education teamed up to make a special video sending their congratulations to the graduates.

On behalf of the team, third baseman Ty France begins the video by congratulating all San Diego County seniors before he moves on to acknowledge the fact that they missed out on interacting with their peers in person and prom.

“It’s OK to feel disappointed, angry or sad,” he says in the video.

France, who graduated from San Diego State University, then goes on to reassure students that professional athletes know how they are feeling right now

“Athletes understand adversity – we’ve had to come back after a loss, put in the practice and put in the work when no one else believed in us,” the baseball star says.

To further inspire the grads not to be too down about the circumstances, France reminds the students of how powerful they are.

“Have faith in your ability to create new memories and milestones. You have the power to make the most of this unfortunate situation,” he continues in the video. “You are resilient and creative. There’s no pandemic big enough to quiet your voice or silence your passion.”

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted graduation season, with many being held virtually or postponed until further notice. However, San Diegans have been finding ways to lift local seniors, including creating an “Adopt a Senior” Facebook group.