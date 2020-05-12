San Diego Takes to Social Media to Congratulate High School Grads

A community Facebook page is bringing some smiles to high school seniors all over San Diego.

The Facebook page is called Adopt a High School Senior 2020- San Diego County.

Family members post about their grad and some of their accomplishments, and then another parent can contact the parent and send a sweet gift to the grad to surprise them.

Michelle Perales is graduating from Hoover High School. She’s graduating with an overall 4.42 GPA and has been involved in several different organizations, sports and clubs. Perales will be attending the University of Richmond in the fall on a full-ride.

One of our grads who has received a gift, Haley who is graduating from Granite Hills High School. Haley played four years varsity softball and she'll be taking that talent to the University of Hawaii in the fall.

The organizers of the Facebook page are so thankful people throughout our community have stepped up to congratulate these grads. “For me it was lets show these seniors San Diego has their back. We’re here to support them,” explained Saul Bejarano.

“It’s touched me in ways I can’t even explain. Tears come once or twice a day reading the posts of these kids. It’s just wonderful,” added Debbie Beckwith.

The Facebook page will be open to post about your grad until June first. A link to that Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3249663651734519/