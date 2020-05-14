CSU San Marcos

Graduation Parade Scheduled to Celebrate CSU San Marcos’ Class of 2020

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

graduation-generic
clipart.com

Seniors at California State University, San Marcos will be celebrated in a social distancing-friendly manner Friday morning with a graduation parade, according to the university.

Graduates will travel along the parade route on campus, where CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt, faculty and staff will be scattered to cheer them on. The route will begin on Craven Drive from Twin Oaks Valley Road. Its exact path will be determined by the number of participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation celebrations have widely been canceled as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local

San Diego County May 10

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 50%+ of People Have Underlying Medical Condition, County Says

Santee 14 mins ago

City of Santee Will Partially Reopen More Parks in the Upcoming Weeks

Although the parade will honor the Class of 2020, the university stated that the festive event will not replace commencement and graduates can expect that to come at a later date once it is deemed safe.

The graduation parade will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and graduates must enter the route by 10 a.m., the university said.

This article tagged under:

CSU San MarcosGOOD NEWSsan marcosGraduation#goodnews
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us