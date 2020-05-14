Graduation Parade Scheduled to Celebrate CSU San Marcos’ Class of 2020

Seniors at California State University, San Marcos will be celebrated in a social distancing-friendly manner Friday morning with a graduation parade, according to the university.

Graduates will travel along the parade route on campus, where CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt, faculty and staff will be scattered to cheer them on. The route will begin on Craven Drive from Twin Oaks Valley Road. Its exact path will be determined by the number of participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation celebrations have widely been canceled as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although the parade will honor the Class of 2020, the university stated that the festive event will not replace commencement and graduates can expect that to come at a later date once it is deemed safe.

The graduation parade will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and graduates must enter the route by 10 a.m., the university said.