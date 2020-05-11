Virtual Commencements for San Diego College Students

Thousands of San Diego college students are preparing to graduate in May and June, but they won't be walking across a stage in front of their friends and family any time soon.

Some schools that would usually be holding their commencement celebrations soon have postponed in-person ceremonies to fall and winter of 2020. In the meantime, some are holding virtual ceremonies for graduates, friends and family to watch from home.

San Diego State University will hold its virtual commencement on Saturday, May 16 at noon. Viewers can access the virtual celebration livestream on the SDSU homepage and on the university’s official Facebook page. SDSU says it will not be a formal ceremony with name reading, but instead a spirited celebration for the Class of 2020.

Graduates will also have the option to participate in the postponed in-person ceremonies, currently planned for December 2020 or May 2021.

MiraCosta College is honoring graduates at a virtual ceremony on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Cuyamaca College will hold a virtual commencement on Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. Grossmont College will hold its virtual commencement on Thursday, June 4 at 5 p.m.

The University of California, San Diego will celebrate its graduates virtually on Saturday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Students must register to participate.

The ceremony will include a commencement address from CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker as well as the recognition of individual graduates, the conferral of degrees by Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, and the traditional tassel turn, according to the school.

The school said there will be traditional in-person commencement ceremonies at yet-to-be-determined dates.

Point Loma Nazarene University virtually celebrated its graduates on May 9 with a message from President Bob Brower. The school said it is planning for a rescheduled commencement in late August, but that is contingent on public health orders.

The University of San Diego plans on celebrating its graduating seniors during its Homecoming and Family Weekend in October.

In the meantime, President James T Harris III said he plans to join Torero Clubs in several cities for special graduation celebrations with May graduates, their families, friends and other USD alumni.

California State University, San Marcos postponed its commencement "to a date later this year when it is appropriate and safe to do so."

The San Diego Community College District graduations, which were planned for late May and early June, have been postponed.

Southwestern Community College surveyed its students and decided to postpone the ceremony until December 2020 or January 2021.

National University has postponed its commencements.

This is not an exhaustive list. Please check with your school for the most recent commencement news.