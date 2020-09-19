Padres Can Secure a Playoff Spot on Saturday Night

The math is hard. The concept is simple. Here's how the Padres can clinch a spot in the post-season on Saturday night:

Beat the Mariners at Petco Park while the Reds lose to the White Sox in Cincinnati.

That's it. That's all it would take for the Friars to get their 34th win and lock up at least a National League Wild Card spot. They still have the inside track at the automatic spot that comes with being 2nd place in the West and very likely the 4th seed in the playoffs, which means they'd host the best-of-3 first round series, but that's just icing on the cake.

Of course, the Friars can only control the game they're playing, so they're sending out their new ace to get it done. Mike Clevinger takes the ball against Mariners rookie Justus Sheffield. In his last outing Clevinger tossed a shutout. This is exactly the kind of game the Padres gave up a bunch of assets at the trade deadline to get Clevinger for.

He'll have the benefit of a red-hot Manny Machado in the lineup. Machado hit two home runs in Friday night's 6-1 win over the M's to run his hitting streak to nine games and put his name right at the top of the National League MVP conversation.

First pitch is set for 6:10 pm at Petco Park. The Reds get underway about two hours earlier so at some point during the game the Friars will know just how close they are to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

