Padres Beat Giants for 6th Straight (Cactus League) Win

A couple of big questions for the Padres as they started up Spring Training were what would they get out of newly signed infielder Jurickson Profar and overly signed outfielder Wil Myers (well, after they put the Myers trade pursuit on hold, at least).

On Sunday, at least, the answers were plenty enough to win a lot of baseball games.

Profar and Myers both hit 2-run home runs in a 7-5 Padres win over the Giants in Peoria. Profar also doubled and so far has been shown he's ready to be the every day 2nd baseman in a ridiculously talented infield.

Myers hit his 2nd homer of the Spring, a no-doubter to left-centerfield that put the Padres in front 6-5 in the 6th inning. The Giants had built a 3-0 lead with a run off starter Joey Lucchesi, the only one he allowed in 2.0 innings, and a 2-run homer by Buster Posey off reliever Emilio Pagan.

Profar's shot cut the lead to a run and the Padres eventually tied it on an RBI single by newly acquired outfielder Tommy Pham. San Francisco went back when Mauricio Dubon hit a solo homer off Luis Perdomo before Myers hit what turned out to be the game-winner.

The Padres have the best exhibition record in baseball at 7-1. On Monday they play the White Sox with Chris Paddack on the mound against lefty Dallas Keuchel.