Padres Add Another Star: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts Agrees To 11-Year, $280-Million Deal

The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings closed out with the San Diego Padres adding more firepower to a loaded everyday lineup.

MLB Network was the first to report Wednesday night about an agreement between the Padres and free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

After missing out with big-money contract offers to Trae Turner and Aaron Judge, the Padres reportedly did not miss this time.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 30-year-old Bogaerts is a career .292 hitter in 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts' best season in Boston was 2019, in which he batted .309 with 33 homers and 117 RBI.

Bogaerts is a four-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion. He is coming off one of his best seasons, posting a 5.8 bWAR and finishing ninth in American League MVP voting in 2022.

By adding Bogaerts, the Padres now have thre players, including Tatis and Ha-Seong Kim, who can play shortstop. Position flexibility has been stressed by Padres General Manager A.J. Preller in recent days and this signing indicates that multiple players on the Padres will be either switching positions or rotating.

The $280-million contract now gives the Padres three huge money contracts, as Bogaerts joins Tatis at $380 million and Machado at $300 million.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.