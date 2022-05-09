Pacific Beach Man Robbed at Gunpoint in His Own Home, 3 Arrested

San Diego police arrested three men investigators say broke into a man's home and held him at gunpoint and knifepoint while robbing him Sunday night in Pacific Beach.

A 41-year-old man was alone in his home near Pacific Beach Drive and Ingraham Street when he opened the door around 10 p.m. and three men shoved their way inside, San Diego police said.

One man put a gun to the resident's back and another grabbed a kitchen knife, police said. A third suspect searched the home.

Police said personal sites, cash and a cell phone were taken before the three men took off.

A witness saw the men flee and gave a description of the vehicleto police, leading officers to stop the vehicle on Interstate 5 near Palomar Airport Road. Police arrested three suspects, described as men in their 30s and 40s.

A handgun was recovered along with the resident's personal items.

It is not immediately clear what charges the suspects were facing.

SDPD detectives are investigating the incident.