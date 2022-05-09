Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach Man Robbed at Gunpoint in His Own Home, 3 Arrested

One man put a gun to the resident's back and another grabbed a kitchen knife, police said. A third suspect searched the home

By Christina Bravo

Yellow caution tape with two San Diego Police Department vehicles in the back.
NBC 7

San Diego police arrested three men investigators say broke into a man's home and held him at gunpoint and knifepoint while robbing him Sunday night in Pacific Beach.

A 41-year-old man was alone in his home near Pacific Beach Drive and Ingraham Street when he opened the door around 10 p.m. and three men shoved their way inside, San Diego police said.

One man put a gun to the resident's back and another grabbed a kitchen knife, police said. A third suspect searched the home.

Police said personal sites, cash and a cell phone were taken before the three men took off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A witness saw the men flee and gave a description of the vehicleto police, leading officers to stop the vehicle on Interstate 5 near Palomar Airport Road. Police arrested three suspects, described as men in their 30s and 40s.

A handgun was recovered along with the resident's personal items.

It is not immediately clear what charges the suspects were facing.

Local

California 2 hours ago

NBC 7 Investigates: ‘Glock Switches' Convert Handguns Into Illegal Machine Guns

Encinitas 10 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Encinitas Trying to Get a Flower

SDPD detectives are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Beachhome invasionGunpoint
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us