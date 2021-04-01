Covid-19 Vaccine

Over 50 and Can't Find a Shot? You're Not Alone

Win McNamee | Getty Images

Millions of Californians over the age of 50 are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but they may need to be patient -- there simply aren’t enough vaccine doses to go around.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is 52, got his single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday. Meanwhile, thousands of other Californians are trying to navigate websites for appointments to get their doses.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are 7.2 million Californians between the ages of 50-64. Nearly 3 million of them already got at least one shot, which means about 4 million people are still eligible.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Could Reach Orange Tier Soon

thunderstorms 25 mins ago

Beachgoers Alerted About Lightning, Thunderstorms

Getting an appointment, however, can be daunting.

“When I knew that it was gonna be my turn, I went online and I tried everything I could to get an appointment, to no avail,” said Wendy Harp.

Harp, like so many others trying to navigate California’s MyTurn.gov website, got frustrated when she tried to find an appointment. She went online at all hours of the day and night, tried several different vaccination location, and she still came up empty. 

“You think there’s a glimmer of hope, there’s an opening, and then it says, 'No availability,' ” Harp said.

In the end, Harp decided to be a part of the solution. By volunteering for three shifts at a vaccination station, she earned a trip to the front of the line.  

“Get some karma points, help people, make it a good experience, so why not?” Harp said.

The appointment backlog should clear up as more vaccines make their way to California, hopefully before April 15, when Californians 16 and older become eligible.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us