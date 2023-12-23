Out-of-town family finds body stuffed in freezer in Allied Gardens home

Out-of-town family members found a woman's body inside of a chest freezer at a home in Allied Gardens before alerting San Diego police to investigate on Friday morning, according to the agency.

San Diego Police Department officers from Eastern Division responded to the call at the 4900 block of Zion Avenue on Friday around 11:45 a.m., police said.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident because of the unusual location of the body.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Due to the state of the body, it is not yet clear if there has been any traumatic injury. Police believe the body to be female, but no other physical characteristics such as age or race can be determined until the body is identified, the agency said.

SDPD detectives are working to investigate the situation. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.