List: Here are 24 new California laws to know in 2024

California lawmakers sent hundreds of bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in 2023.

Many were signed by the governor just ahead of an October deadline to approve or veto, meaning some significant new rules for the nation's most populous state in 2024.

From employment to public health, here is a list of 24 new state laws coming to California in 2024.

2024 California employment laws

State Minimum Wage Increase: The state minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour starting on Jan. 1. California’s minimum wage previously stood at $15.50. Some cities and counties have a higher local minimum wage, according to the Department of Industrial Relations.

Introduced by State Sen. Steven Bradford, SB 700 would make it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring, termination, or any term or condition of employment H-2A Information for Agricultural Workers: Introduced by Assemblymember Ash Kalra, AB 635 Section 2810.5 would require an employer to give an employee written notice of the federal H-2A visa in English or Spanish, at the employee’s request. Other languages may also be included and require the Labor Commissioner to create a template that complies with these requirements. The bill will go into effect starting March 15.

2024 California housing laws

: Introduced by Assemblyman Zbur, AB 1620 would require that tenants in rent-controlled units who have permanent disabilities related to mobility be allowed to relocate to an available and accessible unit at the same rental rate and terms. This requirement will apply to properties with five or more rental units and will take effect on Jan. 1. Credit History: Introduced by State Sen. Susan Eggman, SB 267 prohibits the use of a person’s credit history as part of the application process for a rental housing accommodation. Tenants must offer the application the option to provide reasonable evidence to pay such as government benefit payments, pay records and bank statements. The bill will go into effect starting Jan. 1.

2024 California transportation and traffic laws

Introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, AB 645 would allow the cities of Long Beach, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, Los Angeles and San Francisco to establish a Speed Safety System Pilot Program. The program would require the listed cities to engage in a 30-day public information campaign before implementation to determine where systems would be detecting violations. Violations captured by speed cameras will be subject to civil penalties up to $25. The pilot program is authorities until 2032. Shared Mobility Devices: Introduced by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, AB 410 will expand on the definition of mobility devices to include electrically motorized board, motorized scooter, electric bicycle and non-electric bicycles. The new law would require a shared mobility service provider to place a tactile sign containing raised characters and accompanying braille, as specified, to identify the device for the purpose of reporting illegal or negligent activity. The bill will go into effect starting on Jan. 1.

2024 California public health laws

Code 14046 would allow the establishment of the Medi-Cal Promoting Interoperability Program for the purposes of providing federal incentive payments to Medi-Cal providers for the implementation and use of electronic health records systems. This statute will go into effect on Jan. 1. LGBTQ Youth Support: Under SB 407, the California Department of Social Services will be directed to ensure LGBTQ youth are placed with supportive and gender-affirming foster parents. The law requires a family demonstrate the ability and willingness to meet a child's needs, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

2024 California public safety laws

Concealed Carry Revision : SB 2 prevents concealed carry of a firearms in some public spaces, including sidewalks and school zones.

: SB 2 prevents concealed carry of a firearms in some public spaces, including sidewalks and school zones. Fentanyl Distribution Penalty : AB 701 increases potential prison sentences for criminals convicted of dealing high amounts of fentanyl.

: AB 701 increases potential prison sentences for criminals convicted of dealing high amounts of fentanyl. Child Sex Trafficking : SB 14 classifies child sex trafficking as a serious felony. It includes harsher penalties on people convicted of such crimes.

: SB 14 classifies child sex trafficking as a serious felony. It includes harsher penalties on people convicted of such crimes. Ebony Alerts : SB 673 creates a new emergency alert called an Ebony Alert, used to help locate missing Black women and youth.

: SB 673 creates a new emergency alert called an Ebony Alert, used to help locate missing Black women and youth. 'Excited Delirium': AB 360 prohibits coroners, medical examiners and physicians from using the controversial term "excited delirium" as a cause of death and from being recognized as a valid medical diagnosis. The bill would prohibit a peace officer from using the term to describe an individual in an incident report.

2024 California consumer laws

Campsite Reservations : AB 618 imposes fees on state campsite reservation holders who cancel within two to six days of their stays. Those fees can include the cost of the first night.

: AB 618 imposes fees on state campsite reservation holders who cancel within two to six days of their stays. Those fees can include the cost of the first night. Gender-Neutral Toy Section: Under AB 1084, department stores with at least 500 employees in California are required to have a gender-neutral section of children's toys.

2024 California state symbols

State Mushroom: Finally, there's AB 261. This law establishes the California golden chanterelle as the official state mushroom.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.