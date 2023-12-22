7 cars involved in multi-city sideshow takeovers impounded: San Diego police

Seven cars belonging to people who participated in several street sideshow takeovers have been seized, police said Friday.

According to San Diego Police Department, the seven cars belonged to people who participated in multiple sideshow takeovers that occurred in National City, Chula Vista and San Diego on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 9, approximately 100 people attended a sideshow takeover at several intersections in San Diego County including Highland Avenue and E. 30th Street in National City, Industrial Boulevard and Main Street in Chula Vista, Dalbergia Street and Vesta Street in San Diego and Home Avenue and Fairmount Avenue in San Diego.

"These dangerous acts often result in property damage, hit-and-run collisions, fraud, serious injuries and even death," said SDPD Lt. D. Hall. "These events present a serious danger to both participants and the public."

San Diego, El Cajon and National City police, along with San Diego California Highway Patrol offices have identified over 20 vehicles, and multiple individuals, who participated in these sideshows, according to SDPD.

"On Dec. 21, these agencies seized seven vehicles that had participated in these sideshows," said Hall. "Investigations are currently underway for felony vandalism, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, aiding and abetting, hit-and-run, and spectating at a sideshow. The damages to the streets cause by these events will cost taxpayers $15,000 to $24,000 to clean, re-slurry, and repaint each intersection."

Hall said involved drivers may also face criminal prosecution for their participation as well. He added court orders have been obtained to seize additional vehicles for their participation in sideshows. The registered owners of vehicles who fail to abide by the court order to surrender their vehicles may also face criminal prosecution.

Police officers are currently conducting additional operations to impound these vehicles, Hall said.

In 2022, state law was amended changing the definition of gross negligence manslaughter to include those "participating in a sideshow, an exhibition of speed, and speeding over 100 mph."