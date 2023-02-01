Otay Mesa Port of Entry Will Have Temporary Lane Closures This Week

Travelers crossing from Tijuana to San Diego through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry should anticipate possible delays this week due to temporary lane closures, the General Services Administration of the United States (GSA) announced.

The closures will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Two northbound privately owned vehicle (POV) inspection lanes at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The GSA said the temporary lane closures are necessary to do groundwork ahead of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act-funded low-embodied carbon concrete paving project.

"Drivers should anticipate potential delays, monitor traffic signals, and slow down near and around the construction work area," the GSA emphasized.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

🏗️👷🏽‍♀️ GSA announces vehicle lane closures at the #OtayMesaLPOE between 9 am & 5 pm from February 1 to February 2. The lane closures are necessary to perform work related to the BIL-funded low-embodied carbon concrete paving project. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/h6aWRmOZao — GSA Pacific Rim (@US_GSAR9) January 30, 2023

The Otay Mesa port of entry is one of California's busiest ports of entry, federal officials said, its asphalt surfaces suffer cracks, potholes and erosion from the thousands of vehicles that cross daily.

"GSA's concrete paving project, which will begin in late summer 2023, will replace asphalt surfaces with low-carbon concrete, which is stronger and requires less frequent maintenance and replacement," the agency said.

The GSA is responsible for building and maintaining checkpoints along the nation's borders in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and other federal inspection agencies.

More information about this project can be found by clicking here.