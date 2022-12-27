Oregon, UNC's Marching Bands Perform at San Diego Landmarks Ahead of Holiday Bowl

While the University of Oregon and University of North Carolina (UNC) football teams prepare to face off in the Holiday Bowl this week, both universities' respective marching bands are putting on shows at two iconic San Diego locations.

The 250-member University of Oregon marching band will perform for SeaWorld park guests Tuesday while UNC's 290-member marching band will perform at the USS Midway Museum ahead of the schools' appearance in this week's Holiday Bowl. Oregon fans can catch the Ducks' performance at the park's Garden Gate area while UNC supporters can see the Tarheels on the museum's flight deck.

The Oregon band is the university's largest student-led organization and has been performing for more than 100 years. The marching band includes woodwinds, brass and drumline performers, color guard, rifle line and a front ensemble.

Similarly, UNC's band is also one of the university's largest organizations on campus. The group was formed in 1903 and includes a large drumline, brass instruments and more.

Both universities will face off during Wednesday's San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl game at Petco Park. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

SeaWorld San Diego is also providing one-day park admission tickets to the first 10,000 fans through the Petco Park gates for the Holiday Bowl.