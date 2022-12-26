First 10K Holiday Bowlers Get Free SeaWorld Tix

As if the annual bowl game — played for the first time ever at Petco Park — which features Oregon and North Carolina facing off on the gridiron and the following fireworks show weren't enough, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl organizers are now topping it off by giving a special gift to those arriving early to the game.

The first 10,000 people through the gates for Wednesday's matchup— kickoff is at 5 p.m. — will all get a bonus: Free one-day park admission tickets to SeaWorld.

Transforming Petco Park into a football field is no easy feat, but crews are working diligently to prepare for the Holiday Bowl. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shows you their progress.

The Tarheels have never played in the Holiday Bowl. The Ducks are making their fourth trip to San Diego and first since 2008. These clubs are bringing with them two of the most potent offenses in the nation, so we could be looking at a history-making gluttony of touchdowns.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We are so grateful to SeaWorld San Diego, partners of the non-profit bowl game effort for decades,” Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville said in a news release. “In what already is a premium fan event, this year’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl fan experience was just made even better thanks to our friends at SeaWorld.”

Sadly, last year's game was called off just hours before kickoff due to a coronavirus outbreak among the UCLA players. The Bruins had been set to face off against North Carolina State. COVID, of course, prompted the cancellation of the parade in 2020 as well.

Tickets are still available for the game — endzone nosebleeds will run you $55 plus taxes and fees, while, at press time, there were still 24 tickets down near the field close to the 50-yard line available for $225, plus … there's a pair available for verified resale in the fourth row for $360 apiece.

Still, a one-day SeaWorld pass will set you back 65 bucks — see what we did there? You could go to the game for those $55 seats and Seaworld …. just saying.

There is a catch, the SeaWorld tickets are only good through Jan. 8, 2023.

You could have a long wait ahead of you for the game: The gates open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday!