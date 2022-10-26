What to Know: SDCCU Holiday Bowl Returns to Petco Park

When thinking of the holidays you may think of delicious food, quality time with loved ones, special shopping discounts, or whatever other crazy family traditions come to mind. But no one can miss out on some holiday football. If you’re one of the people who love the holidays, but they’ll never be complete without a good ol’ ball game, this is for you.

The San Diego Holiday Bowl will return to Petco Park on Dec. 28. This beloved San Diego tradition comes with more than just the football game, itself. To accompany tossing around the pigskin there will be a parade, a 5K, tailgates and more. Here’s a full list of what you need to know for all things Holiday Bowl.

The game

The football game itself will have teams from the Pac-12 Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference facing off for the holiday season. Tickets start at $35, but if you’d like further amenities, those can be purchased here. Don’t forget to stay after the game for the 101.5 KGB Sky Show. The sky will be lit up with an explosive firework show and the show is included with your ticket.

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

All along the bay in Downtown San Diego, the parade will be strutting by with unique floats, huge balloons, magnificent marching bands and drill teams performing along the way. The parade has also deemed itself “America’s largest balloon parade,” so this is a can’t-miss opportunity.

Holiday Bowl 5K Walk/Run

If you want to jump-start your holiday, you can kick it off with a breezy 5K along the Embarcadero. As a big part of the Holiday Bowl celebration, San Diegans can take part in the 26th annual National Funding 5K Run/Walk right before the parade. Runners or walkers for those who prefer a slow pace will finish off the victorious race and be awarded a medal, t-shirts and goody bags for all! When resting after the big race, there will be a post-race party where guests can enjoy live music, breakfast snacks and a prime spot to view the rest of the parade.

If this sounds right up your alley, you can register the day of the event starting at 8 a.m. to pick up your bibs. Head over to the Wyndham San Diego Bayside before 9:30 a.m. to grab everything you need for the race. Runners will start here and follow the course until finishing off near Ruocco Park.

Thousands turned out for the annual balloon and marching-band parade down the Embarcadero.

Concert benefiting Rady Children's Hospital

This concert is all about good music and having a good time for a good cause! In Gallagher Square right outside of Petco Park, a band will perform for charity. Tickets are only $5 and all of the ticket sales will be donated back to Rady Children’s Hospital.

Snapdragon Bowl Bash

Don’t get confused on this one … it may be called the Snapdragon Bowl Bash, but it’s actually taking place in Downtown San Diego. In the Gaslamp Quarter, there will be the face-off we’ve all been waiting for -- the ultimate battle of the bands with two local universities facing off head to head with their top-tier trumpeters and best-in-class band directors. This event is free for all and attendees can expect to play interactive games, pose for the photo booth and take advantage of special deals at local participating restaurants. The date and time are TBD.

Leading up to the main events, there will also be a ton going on to get you ready ahead of time. Some of these events include a game day tailgate in Gallagher Square, a show before the game and the classic tuition throw where students can throw footballs at a huge Dr. Pepper can in hopes of getting some extra tuition money.

For all the details and more visit the Holiday Bowl website.