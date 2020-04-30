OnFriar Podcast: Listen as Statistician Ryan Spaeder Adds Perspective on Gwynn and Tatis Jr.

Baseball fans need their baseball fix. Sometimes that comes just by talking with other baseball fans. That's what happened on this week's OnFriar Podcast.

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson talk to Ryan Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder on Twitter, @theaceofspaeder on Instagram), an author of two and soon to be three books on baseball including Incredible Baseball Stats. Ryan is a statistician and former Marine who's been featured on MLB Network and NBC Sports. He even got the National Baseball Hall of Fame to change one of its plaques when he noticed a statistical error. Yes, that story is in the podcast:

Among the topics are just how amazing a hitter Tony Gwynn is (we get into the Joey Votto thing) and how good Fernando Tatis Jr. can be (Padres fans, you're going to really enjoy this part).

We also get into possible realignment for a shortened 100-game season and what that could mean for the game and the history books, why a lot of baseball writers have the Hall of Fame voting completely wrong, and simply tell some fun stories about our favorite baseball memories.

This is quite possibly the most fun OnFriar Podcast yet. Make sure you follow Ryan on social media.