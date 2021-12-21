Ocean Beach

One Person Killed in Wrong-Way Collision in Ocean Beach

Details on why the wrong-way driver entered the incorrect lanes were unclear

By City News Service

At least one person is dead after a vehicle driving the wrong way collided with another vehicle, closing the freeway overnight in Ocean Beach.

A person in an unknown vehicle entered Interstate-8 West from Nimitiz Boulevard going the wrong way colliding with an eastbound vehicle at around 11:24 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency's online logs report "debris all over the road -- people in both vehicles not responding" with one vehicle overturned at the scene.


San Diego Fire-Rescue assigned 22 personnel including two medics and one rescue crew around 11:30 p.m. The county medical examiner was called to the scene about 45 minutes later, around 12:15 a.m.

Cal Trans closed I-8 West at Sports Arena Boulevard from midnight until after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information was released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

