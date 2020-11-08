San Diego police

One Dead, One Wounded in Lincoln Park Shooting

Officers from the department's Southeastern Division arrived and discovered two men had suffered apparent gunshot wounds

By City News Service

One man was shot to death and another was wounded after a fight in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lincoln Park, police said Sunday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, police received several calls reporting gunshots heard in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers from the department's Southeastern Division arrived and discovered two men had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, Brown said.

The officers provided first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue crews took over, the lieutenant said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives learned that the two men were involved in a fight, Brown said. During the fight, a handgun was produced and both men were shot. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Detectives were trying to locate evidence and any additional witnesses.

The dead man, a 25-year-old National City resident, was identified,but his name was not immediately released, the lieutenant said.

The injured man, a 31-year-old National City resident, was also identified, but his name was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

San Diego policeNATIONAL CITYLincoln Park
