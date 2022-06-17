Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: Relief on Gas Prices, Plan for Safer Schools in San Diego and More

Politically Speaking is airing on Saturday, June 18, and on Sunday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7’s Priya Sridhar talks with assemblymember Chris Ward about an update on relief plans for gas prices from Sacramento, Supervisor Jim Desmond talks about the supervisor's plans to make San Diego County schools safer, Councilmember Raul Campillo talks about a new rental assistance program to prevent homelessness and Priya goes over what is Juneteenth and why it's being observed.

Politically Speaking

Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:

Politically Speaking Jun 10

On Politically Speaking This Week: California Primary Recap, Voter Turnout and More

Politically Speaking May 16

WATCH: Politically Speaking- California Primaries

Politically Speaking Apr 1

WATCH: Politically Speaking- State of the County Address, Ukrainian Refugees in San Diego and More

NBC 7 will post all Politically Speaking clips airing on Saturday at 5 p.m. to watch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Politically Speaking
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us