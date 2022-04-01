On Politically Speaking This Week: State of the County Address, Ukrainian Refugees in San Diego and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar spoke with Nathan Fletcher about his plans to tackle homelessness, local resettlement agencies preparing for a potential influx of Ukrainian refugees, and a delegation of local leaders went to Washington D.C. to lobby for infrastructure funding.

Tune in to NBC 7 on Sunday, April 3 at 9 a.m. to catch the latest episode. Following the airing of Politically Speaking, the segments will be posted below.